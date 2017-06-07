Obituary for Lional Dail

Lional Dail

Lional Dail, aged 68, of Charlotte, NC, passed into eternal rest May 24, 2017. He was born February 24, 1949 in Kinston, NC, to Jesse and Edna Dail. He was adopted by Charles Maynard when the family moved to Charlotte in 1959. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Dail’s career in banking spanned 40 years, beginning with Bank of America and ending with Wells Fargo. He loved his co-workers and friends. He enjoyed music and theatre, dinner parties with friends, and traveling to London, New York and Florida. He always offered encouragement and cheer to people going through difficult times. He loved to laugh and share the good times life had to offer with everyone around him. His family wishes to thank Queen City Assisted Living for their kind and gentle care of him these last few years and at the time of his death.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved sister Belinda Maynard Kiener and her husband, Judge John Kiener of Johnson City, Tennessee, and his beloved brother Charles (Chuck) Maynard and wife Charity of New Bern, North Carolina.

A memorial service was conducted May 31, 2017, by Reverend Warren Stewart at First United Methodist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee, where Mr. Dail was interred at the church’s columbarium.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Lional Dail entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.