Norman Clay Osborne, age 83, of Mountain City, TN passed away July 8, 2017 peacefully at home. He was born July 4, 1934 in Ashe County, NC to the late Fieldon and Danford Price Osborne. For 42 years Clay worked for Bituminous Construction Company in Maryland, and since retiring to Mountain City he loved attending church and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters; his great-grandson Osmund Kidd-Ward; and special friend Pastor Harry Wills. Survivors include his wife, Grace Osborne of Mountain City, TN; his daughter Joyce Kidd and husband Steven Kidd of Mountain City, TN; his granddaughter Kendrah Kidd and husband Christopher Ward of Winston-Salem, NC; his great-grandchildren Ellis Kidd-Ward and Rory Kidd-Ward; and his brothers June Osborne of Creston, NC and Dale Osborne of Creston, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive and special friends: Jimmy Widener, Earl Farmer, Ron Martin, Keith Burgess, Terry Hodge and Stan Ahrends.

The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July, 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm –2:00 pm prior to the service. Interment and graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Creston, NC. Pall Bearers: Gary Johnson, Greg Johnson, Luke Poteet, Brandon Dunn, Josh Poteet, Jeff Norman, and Steve Johnson

To help others fight Alzheimer’s, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Alzheimer’s Research Initiative: Office of Philanthropy, WFBMC, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157 or www.wakehealth.edu/giving (Aging & Alzheimer’s gift option).

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

The family of Clay Osborne has placed his service in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.