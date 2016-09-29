Nell Dare Grindstaff Seaboch, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2016 in the Life Care Center of Elizabethton after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Tilmon H. & Stella Pierce Grindstaff. Nell retired from Kays Ice Cream. She was a member of the Piercetown Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Chal L. Seaboch, two sons: Donnie L. & Thomas H. Seaboch, two brothers: Ray & Glenn Grindstaff and two sisters: Charlotte Lunceford and JoAnn Grindstaff.

Survivors include Two Sons & Daughters-In-La: James Edward & Martha Seaboch, Elizabethton and Freddie & Dee Seaboch, of Texas. Nine Grandsons and Six Granddaughters: and Nine Great Grandchildren. Two Sisters: Linda Reed and Sandra Grindstaff both of Butler. Several Nieces & Nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Harvey White officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery Saturday September 24, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center for the love and care Nell received during her stay there. Condolences to the family may be sent to our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Seaboch family