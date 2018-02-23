Nannie Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Shupe, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday morning, February 18, 2018 at Life Care Center of Gray, TN. She was born to Foster and Stella Phillips in Switchback, West Virginia on September 6, 1927. As a young woman she moved to Bristol, Virginia where she met and married the love of her life, Lewis E. ‘Dick’ Shupe. Libby worked along side her husband at the Mountain City Western Auto for several years while raising her daughter and caring for her family. Later in life she worked at Michael’s Department Store.

She was a member of Dewey Christian Church and devoted follower of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had overcome many hardships and was a beautiful, wise and strong woman.

Libby did not want flowers at her funeral. She always said that the people she loved and the people that loved her were her flowers. Instead, her wish was for everyone to intentionally set aside time to spend with those they love and/or make a donation to the charity closet to their heart.

In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis and daughter, Nancy Shupe Rovere.

Those left to cherish her memories include her granddaughter, Sarah Scott; son-in-law, Robert Rovere and wife Shirley Martin; great grandson, Henry Scott; very special friend, Sheila Fenner.

Graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Wilson Cemetery with Minister CD ‘Bud’ Gentry officiating.

