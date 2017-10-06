Nannie B. Adams Smith, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1927 to the late David Stanford Miller and Viola White Miller. In addition to her parents, Nannie was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Adams and her second husband, Floyd Smith and brothers: Grant Miller, Glen Miller and Fred Miller.

Nannie attended Johnson County High School. She was a member of First Christian Church and raised her family in church. She was a gifted sewer and loved making clothes for children. Nannie enjoyed flowers, especially violets, which she also raised. Nannie loved her family very much and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Brenda Gambill, Mary Jane Johnson and Peggy Rowman and husband Kenneth; son, Elmer Ray Adams and fiancé Karen Torbett; sister, Annie Miller, brother, Norman Miller; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

It was Nannie’s wish that her body be donated to science.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Buddy Zuercher and Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care & Rehab Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

