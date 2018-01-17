Mrs. JoAnn Porter, age 69 of Shady Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mrs. Porter was born on May 6, 1948 in Washington County, Virginia to the late Clarence Layton and Lillie Pope Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Lee Ann Roark and one nephew, Chris Roark.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Rev. Eddie Porter of the home; two daughters, Sherry Mast and husband Tommy of Sugar Grove, NC, and Sheelah Porter Gulley and husband Jeff of Elizabethton, TN; two brothers, Roger Roark and wife, Ruth of Elizabethton, and Roby Roark and wife Totsie; six grandchildren, Brandon C. Roberts of Boiling Springs, SC and formerly of Shady Valley; Kayla Farrow and husband Danny of Mountain City, TN, Justin Robinson and wife Amanda of Baltimore, MD, Jackson Mast of Shady Valley, Timmy Mast of Sugar Grove, NC, and Tyler Roberts of Mountain City, TN; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joan Cruz.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home at 8:00pm with Rev. Ralph Vanover, Dwight Presnell, to officiate and grandson Justin Robinson to deliver a eulogy. Graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:00am at Reece Memorial Park on Liberty Church Road.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church of Shady Valley, TN.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1059 Orchard Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688 at any time.

