Mrs. Hilda Lenore Long, age 95, of, Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday morning, September 29, 2016 at her home. She was born on January 28, 1921 in Shady Valley to the late Stanley and Arline Blevins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Porter Long, who passed in 1967; son, Stuart Long, who passed away August 11, 1962; sisters: Ellen Underwood, Retha Goodman, Ethel Cretsinger, Vienna Blevins and Geraldine Proffitt, and brothers: Dan Blevins, Pressie Blevins, Denver Blevins and Floyd Blevins.

Mrs. Long lived a long, fulfilling life. First and foremost, she was a servant of the Lord. She was a faithful and lifelong member of Harmon Chapel Christian Church.

She had a large family and took great pride in caring for them and cooking for them. She also enjoyed quilting and reading. Mrs. Long always looked forward to having her family come visit her, especially all of her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons and daughters-in-law: Kelly and Patsy Long, Huey and Linda Long, Tony and Charlene Long, Lonnie Long and Kevin and Kim Long; brother, Donald Blevins and wife Barbara; grandchildren: Lisa Sentell, Denise Hensley, Travis Long, Suzanne Averill, Stephen Long, Avery Dugger, Aubrey Long and Chance Long; great grandchildren: Ashley Osborne, Justin Magdziuk, Caleb Hensley, Levi Hensley, Connor long, Dillon Long, Graham Long, Madelynn Long, Colton Long, Taylor Long, Silas Averill, Elizabeth Averill, Corbin Dugger, Emma Dugger; great-great grandchildren: Valoria and Clyde Magdziuk; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Harmon Chapel Christian Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Minister Howard Taylor officiating. Special music will be provided by the Church Choir. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at the Blevins Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Travis Long, Stephen Long, Chance Long, Scott Hensley, Daniel Dugger, Lane Sentell, Mike Averill, Justin Magdziuk, Larry Hutchinson, Terry Hutchinson and Matt Osborne. Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren, great grandchildren and all of Mrs. Longs friends in Shady Valley.

Memorials in Mrs. Long’s memory may be made to the Blevins Cemetery Fund, c/o Kevin Cretsinger, 1421 Hwy 91, Shady Valley, TN 37688 or the Shady Valley Fire Department, 10114 US-421, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice for all of their loving care and kindness given to Mrs. Long and the entire family.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 335 David Blevins, LN, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

