Mrs. Chloe Greer Fleenor, age 89, of Johnson City, completed her life journey and ascended to Heaven on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 after a long period of declining health. She moved to Johnson City four years ago to be closer to her children, but lived most of her life in the Mountain City and Butler communities.

Mrs. Fleenor was a daughter of the late Walter Grady Greer and Golda Irick Greer. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Ned, Dan, Ray and Bob; and two sisters, Corda Hyatt and Dottie M. Greer.

Mrs. Fleenor was a life-long member of the Church of Christ and was currently attending services at Centerview Church of Christ. She also participated in a weekly Bible class at Mekkah’s Meadows, led by Tim Hall, minister of Central Church of Christ. She enjoyed making cookies for Bible school, as well as for her neighbors at Mekkah’s Meadows. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and tending her flowers. She made numerous afghans for family and friends, as well as baby blankets.

Mrs. Fleenor was a retired employee of Shadowline in Boone, N.C.

Mrs. Fleenor is survived by a son, Monte D. Fleenor and his wife, Frances, of Elizabethton; a daughter, Karen L. Fleenor and husband Charlie, of Johnson City; a special niece, Carolyn Greer. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as her church family. She encouraged her children to achieve and to be the best they could be.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Chloe Greer Fleenor will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Tony Hoss, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.

The graveside service will follow at the Walnut Mountain Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to extend thank to Hillview Health and Rehab Center, where she was undergoing rehabilitation from a stroke, for their attentive care. Thanks as well, to residents of Mekkah’s Meadows and Candace Marra, for their kindness and friendship.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Centerview Church of Christ, 382 Coal Shute Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Fleenor and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, office 423-542-2232, service information and obituary line, 423-543-4917.