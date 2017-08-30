Mr. Paul Wayne Potter, Sr. age 64, of Creston passed away Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 10:00am at Boone Family Funeral Home with Speaker Heather Rickman, Rev. Steve Ashley, and Rev. Paul Kurts officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter-Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 6:00-8:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Potter was born in Watauga County on July 14, 1953 to the late Rom Butler and Mary Alice Snyder Potter. He was owner/operator of Potter’s Lumber of Creston. He was the minister of Place of Rest Community Church. Paul enjoyed helping his friends and community. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, such as Rook and Hand and Foot. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother; he will be missed by all.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Canter and Emma Nell Parsons; a brother, Luther Potter.

Mr. Potter is survived by his wife, Susan Jones Potter; a son, Paul Potter, Jr. and wife, Christina, of Jefferson; two daughters, Heather Potter Rickman and husband, Andy, of Spruce Pine and Shannon Potter Woods and husband Gene, of Jefferson; three brothers, Sam Potter, of Hickory, James Potter, of Todd and Butler Potter of Todd; six sisters, Grace Miller, of Todd, Elithe Little, of West Jefferson, Zelma Miller, of Todd, Bea McMillian, of Crumpler, Mary Potter, of West Jefferson and Rachel Dancy, of Crumpler; ten grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will be meeting at the home place at 5939 Big Laurel Road in Creston.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.

