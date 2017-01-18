Mr. Joseph Jesse Price, better known as “Joe”, age 65, of Creston passed away Thursday evening, January 5, 2017 at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:00pm at Rock Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Roark and Rev. Tony Potter officiating. Burial will follow in the Osborne-Price Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2017 from 6:00-8:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Price was born in Ashe County on December 14, 1951 to the late Della Price Roark. He worked as a Timber Cutter. He was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed trout fishing and deer hunting but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Joseph. Joe always enjoyed giving a helping hand to his family and friends. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and brother; he will be missed by all.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Junior Earl Price and a sister, Julie Ann Price.

Mr. Price is survived by two sons, Jesse Ray Price, of Lenoir and Christopher Lee Mahala, of Creston; his step-father, Rev. Wayne Roark, of Creston; a sister, Sue Farmer and husband, Whitey, of Creston; a grandson, Joseph Price, of Lenoir; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Rock Creek Baptist Church, c/o Mary Roark, 760 rock Creek Road, Creston, NC 28615.

