Mr. James Thomas ‘Tom’ Shull, age 74, passed away peaceably at his home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 following 6 years of being confined to the home with various health issues.

He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he was a member. He was a charter member of Neva Ruritan Club and Neva Fire Department, where he was past Chief.

Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Louise Shull, brother, Terry Shull, sister and her husband, Linda and Junior Brown.

Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Eggers Shull, son, Jim Shull, two sisters, Pat Eller and husband Edgar Eller and Barbara Simcox, sister-in-law, Betty Shull, a number of nieces and nephews, special friends, Skip Wills, Bill Wilson and the Men’s Sunday School Class of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, who brought Sunday School to him for the past three years.

It was Mr. Shull’s request to be cremated and his ashes scattered on the family farm. There will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Celeste Dunn, 552 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683 or to the Neva Fire Department, 4175 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 3530 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN.

