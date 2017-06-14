Mr. David Arnold Bower, age 50, of Laurel Bloomery, TN passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born February 28, 1967 in Hackensack, NJ to the late William W. Bill Bower, who passed away in 2010, and Sally A. Bower of Mountain City, TN.

He was a 1985 graduate of Johnson County High School. He enjoyed watching football and going fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son: Benjamin Bower of Mountain City, TN; two brothers, Bill Bower of Knoxville, TN and Jim Bower and wife Susan of Houston, TX.

A memorial service for David Arnold Bower will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Con Sauls and Rev. Sam Icenhour to officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM prior to his memorial.

