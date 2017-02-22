Mr. Bill Walker, age 58, of 272 Reece Hill Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 3, 1958 to Hugh Walker and the late Kate Morefield, Walker. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his late wife Delores Walker, and a sister, Debbie Brown. He was a 1978 graduate of J.C.H.S. and a member of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on small engines and woodworking.

Survivors including his father, Hugh Walker are two sons, Ed Walker and wife Betsy and William Walker all of Mountain City, TN; Four sisters: Carole Perkins and husband Larry, Mountain City, TN; Dorothy Brewer and husband James, Mountain City, TN; Donna Cooper and husband Jim, Johnson City, TN; Mona Shatley and husband Keith, Mountain City, TN; One brother: Wayne Walker and wife Lecia, Mountain City, TN; Five grandchildren: Katelyn Walker, Hannah Walker, Hunter Walker, Nathanael Walker, and Draven Walker.

A funeral service for Bill Walker will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Shannon Courtner to officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Gambill Springs Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be: J.L. Hamby, John Shull, Larry Perkins, Rocky Brown, Dan Rash, Nathanael Walker, and Hunter Walker.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Keith Shatley, James Brewer, and Jim Cooper.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terana, Ivy, and the staff of Mountain States Hospice.

Professional services for the Walker family are being provided by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.