Miss Jennie Lee Moody, age 93, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Pine Ridge Care Center of Elizabethton, Tennessee. She was a Johnson County native, born on March 9, 1924 to the late Edward and Zola Morefield Moody. In addition to her parents, Jen was preceded in death by brothers Hugh and Dean Moody and sisters, Blanche Eggers, Ruth Taylor and Eula Taylor.

Jen was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church but most recently attend Victory Chapel Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.

Those left to cherish her memories include two sisters: Mary Ellen Greer of Elizabethton, Tennessee and Lola Mae Pardue of Gray, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Jennie Lee Moody will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Music will be under the direction of John Brookshire and Sue Baird.

Graveside service and interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Eggers, Ronnie Greer, Garry Shelton, Larry Shelton, Will Taylor, Bill Moody, Jim Moody, Danny Moody, Levi Shelton and Dwayne Duffield.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Pine Ridge Care and Signature Health for all of their compassionate care and kindness shown to Jen and her family.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jennie Lee Moody has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.