Michael ‘Mike’ May

Michael ‘Mike’ May, age 63, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 29, 1953 in Delaware to the late Stacy May and Carrie Woodard May. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by brothers: Roger May and Spencer May.

Mike served as a dedicated County Commissioner for 16 years. He had several hobbies but especially loved guns. Mike has attended numerous shooting matches throughout the years and has won several trophies and awards for his marksmanship.

More than anything, Mike was a hard-working, dedicated and loving husband, dad and papaw.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 47 years, Ora ‘Tootie’ May; daughters: Linda May and fiancé Darrell Hammons and Freida May Gwinn and husband Keith; sister, Joyce Bryant; brothers: Wallie May and wife Shonnie; Lennie May and special friend, Sheila Robinson; grandson, Philip Dugger; foster grandchild, Cheyanne Gary; his sidekick dog, Black Jack; many, many special friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Central Baptist Church with Pastors Rick Thomason and Shannon Courtner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Music will be provided by the Central Baptist Church Choir.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brandon Dunn, Larry Dunn, Clay Neely, Payton Fenner, Scottie May and Luke Poteet. Honorary pallbearers are Cliff Dunn, Dennis Stout, Marvin Arney, Boyd Dunn, C.O. Osborne, John Lott, Ronnie Thompkins, Ed Townsend and Glenn Hammons and his many other friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of the staff at Mountain City Care & Rehab Center, Amedysis Home Health, Caris Hospice and Miranda Roark for all of their kindness and care during the last several months.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

At other times, the family will receive friends at 2920 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

The family of Michael ‘Mike’ May has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.