Michael H. Long, former Administrator of Elections for Johnson County, Tennessee, completed his life’s journey at The Foley Center, Blowing Rock, NC, on August 8, 2017. Mike, a life-long resident of Johnson County, was a professional photographer, a farmer, and served as a community leader. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Long. He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Long; his father, H. R. Long, Jr.; mother-in-law, Elza Stout; along with David and Gay Blackmon (brother-in-law and sister-in-law) and nieces and nephews: Rachel and Clark Reyes, Rebekah and Adam Mathews, and great nieces, Ella Marie and Abigale Reyes. Mike served Bethany Baptist Church as a long-term deacon and treasurer. He was committed to ministering to the maximum security inmates at Northeast Correctional Complex and supporting the Kairos Prison Ministry.

Mike assumed a paternalistic role with many children and youth, especially Amy, Doug, and Neil Hartley, Amy Curd, Beverly Rominger Gurley, Kevin Rominger, and Billy Wilson. Special friends, who were like family, include John and Trish Hartley, Jim and Bill Hartley, Carolyn Hawkins, Ronnie and Hilda Matheson, Larry Potter, Sue Rominger, and Terry and Dianna Snyder.

Mike loved Johnson County and was extremely proud of his heritage. His commitment to the County was demonstrated by his persistence, along with Larry Potter, other local and state officials, and the Nature Conservancy, in saving Doe Mountain from timber clear cutting and preserving it for future generations to explore and enjoy.

He was honored as the Tennessee Republican 2016 Statesman of the Year for the eastern region. Mike was also 2017 Chairman of the Johnson County Republican Party and was privileged to serve on the Johnson County Election Commission for over ten years.

A service to celebrate the life of Michael H. Long will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 6:00 PM at Bethany Baptist Church. Speakers include Dr. Gale Hartley, Mr. John Hartley, Rev. Doug Hartley, and Dr. David W. Blackmon. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Bethany Baptist Church, Billy Joe Burrow, Jerry Calhoun, Eddie Eldreth, Roy Fritts, Jimmy Lowe, David Manuel, Bob Osborne, Clay “Chopper” Souder and Dr. John Whitlock. Bethany Baptist Church will host friends and family for dinner immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the building fund of Bethany Baptist Church, Lisa Lipford Treasurer, Hwy 67W, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Arrangements for the Michael H. Long family are in the competent and caring hands of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.