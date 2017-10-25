Melissa Jones Vance

Melissa Jones Vance, age 47, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in the comfort of her home. She was born on August 4, 1970 to Lena Helen Gambill Dugger and Donald Jones. Melissa was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Ray Jones.

Melissa loved spending time with her family and friends but most importantly she loved being with her boys. Her smile was known to light up anybody’s day. She was kind hearted and was always willing to help others.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother and step-father, Lena Helen Dugger and husband Tony Dugger of the home; father, Donald Jones of Butler, TN; sons: Derrick Vance of Memphis, TN and Dustin McElyea of Mountain City, TN; grandchild, Rider Ray ‘BodenHammer’ Vance; brothers: Mikey Jones of Laurel Bloomery, TN and Christopher ‘Critter’ Jones and wife Angie of Mountain City, TN; nieces and nephews: Haley Jones Burchette, Mckayla Jones, Kayden Jones, Brian Jones, Casen Jones and Raylen Jones; special friends: Mary ‘Flossy’ Howard, Jennifer Self, Becky Falls, Teresa Arnold, Junebug and Nikki Miller; several aunts, uncles, cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Hammons-Gambill Cemetery, Forge Creek, TN. Pallbearers will be Dustin McElyea, Mikey Jones, Josh Long, Alex Burchette, Shannon Pain and Johnny Falls. Honorary pallbearers are Donald Jones, Christopher ‘Critter’ Jones, Brian Jones, Tony Dugger, Bill Fletcher and Berry Spicer.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Staff of Mountain States Hospice for all of their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her Mom, Lena Helen Dugger, 1144 Sugar Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Melissa Jones Vance has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.