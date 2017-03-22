McKinley Rae Horne

McKinley Rae Horne, two month old infant daughter of Danielle Peters and Robert Horne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2017. She was born on January 3, 2017. She was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Melvin Bowers and great-great grandparents: Ray and Evelyn Pennington.

She was our beautiful baby girl and brought joy and happiness to so many in her short time here. She had the most beautiful big blue eyes and the cutest half grin. Her sister and brothers loved her very much and she loved them. McKinley was loved so much by her family and will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish her memories include her parents, Danielle and Robert; sister, Kyleigh Raygan Horne; brothers: Bentley Ray Peters and Robert Tyler Horne; grandparents: Kim Bowers, Daney Peters Jr., Robert Horne and wife Gail and Theresa Miller; great grandparents: Joyce Bowers; Willie and Brenda Trivette, Daney and Joan Peters and Bun and Linda Horne; aunts: Chrissy Bowers, Courtney Horne, Ginger Peters and Heather Peters; uncles: Jayden Peters, Bronson Miller, Derek Mann and Mitchell Allen Peters; special friends of the family, Joe and Nekisha Hollyfield and Tracy Roark; and several special cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Berry Dunn officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Joe Hollyfield, Matt Meyers, Mitchell Peters and Jay Taylor. Honorary pallbearer is Tracy Roark. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to all the Johnson County Police Officers, EMS and Medical Staff. At other times the family will receive friends at 111 Holy View Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683

The family of McKinley Rae Horne has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.