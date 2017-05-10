Matthew Thomas Cox, age 44, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 02, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 15, 1972 to Leroy Albert Cox and Donna Lee Wright Brown.

Matthew was very independent and formed his own opinion. He believed in God and loved the Jewish faith and studied it faithfully. He was a wonderful man and loved his family very much and will truly be missed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother and step father, Donna Brown and Robert Gary Brown; his father, Leroy Cox; fiancé, Christina White; daughter, Rebekah Cox; son, Justin Cox; step daughter, Ariel White; sisters: Dawn Smith, Marny Ferguson and Jennifer Simpler; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at the Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Cox, Chris Lipford, Josh Ferguson, Joseph Trushel, Gary Brown, Nick Creson and Brian White. Honorary pallbearer is Gary Brown.

At other times the family will receive friends at 470 Pine Street, Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Matthew Thomas Cox has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.