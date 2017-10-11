Mary Stout Wallace, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Johnson County, TN to the late Clarence and Dora Lowe Stout. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Wallace, who passed away on September 23, 2008, sister, Shirley Smith, brothers, Bill Stout, Carl Stout, Charles Stout and Homer Stout.

Mary loved collecting what-nots and things, enjoyed raising flowers and especially loved her family.

She was a member of Mountain City Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons: Bob Wallace and wife Sharon of Mountain City, TN and Tony Wallace and wife Brenda of Maryville, TN; grandchildren: Brad, Robby, Andy and Roman Wallace and Amy Wallace Stover; nine great grandchildren, sisters, Venia Stout and Josephine Laing, brother, Richard Stout, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017 from Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Chuck Stewart and Tom Reece to officiate. Pallbearers will be her sons, Bob and Tony and her grandchildren, Brad, Robby, Andy, Roman and Amy. Graveside service and burial will follow at Reece Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center 919 Medical Park Dr. Mountain City, TN 37683 in Mary’s honor.

The family will receive friends at 470 Clarence Stout Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

