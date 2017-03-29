Mary Rose Roark, age 86, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Ashe Memorial Hospital. She was born in Ashe County, NC on October 2, 1930 to the late Ermin Edgar Osborne and Ethel Stewart Osborne. In addition to her parents Mary Rose is preceded in death by her daughter Melba Louise Roark Saunders; son, Charles Eugene Roark and her first husband, Orville Roark and by her second husband, Roy (Jake) Roark, son-in-law, Reeves McNeill, sisters, Lois Osborne and Myrtle Osborne, brothers, Jimmy Osborne and Robert Osborne, step daughter, Betty Sue Stout, step grandson, Travis Roark.

Mary Rose was a graduate of Riverview High School. She was a seamstress at Shadowline in Boone, NC for 27 years. Mary Rose was always busy with gardening, cooking meals for the family, canning, quilting, crocheting and going on fishing trips with Jake. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Edith McNeill and husband Rickey Harwood of Creston, NC and Iva McNeil and husband Wayne of Boomer, NC; step daughter, Helen Horn and husband Bob of Mountain City, TN; step sons, Tommy Roark and wife Debbie and Dean Roark and wife Wanda of Mountain City, TN; sister, Hilda Osborne and husband Bill of Creston, NC ; brother, Frank Osborne and wife Hearlie of Oxford, PA; special sister-in-law, Lois Ann Osborne, grandchildren, Catherine McNeil, Sam McNeil, Miranda McNeil, Thomas McNeil; step grandchildren, Tracy, Cody, Erin, Sheila, Tim, Beth, Linda, and Perry; several step great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from First Freewill Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe and Tommy Stephens to officiate, music by the Church Choir. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Roark Cemetery at the head of Rock Creek Rd. Creston, NC.

Family and friends may call at the home of her daughter Edith, 613 West Peak Rd., Creston, NC 28615.

