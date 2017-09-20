Mary Linda Miller Greer, age 65 of 131 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mary was born May 22, 1952 to the late Charles and Lettie Miller. She was a homemaker and her hobby was camping.

Mary was preceded in death by her brothers Stacy Miller, Junior Miller, and Ronnie Miller, by Sisters; Dolly South, Charlotte Wallace, Evelyn Dowell, and Marie Roman.

Those left to cherish her memory include: One Daughter, Lisa Chappel and husband Karol. Sons: Quincy Roark Of Mountain City and Michael Roark and wife Tammy of Todd North Carolina. Brother; Lane Miller of Mountain City.

Grand Children; Jonathan Jones, Samantha Jones, Jeffrey Roark, and Allison Roark. Great Grandchild, Baxton Jones. Several Nieces and nephews also survive.

Services for Mary Linda Miller Greer will be Monday, September 18, 2017 with visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm and funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow from the Reece Cemetery at Trade, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be friends. Dwayne Dickson will officiate.

Professional Services for the Mary Greer family are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.