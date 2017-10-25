Jefferson City- Mary Lee Stout Vaughn, age 87 of Jefferson City, Tn, previously of Gray, Tn, native of Johnson County, passed away October 18, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband,James R. Vaughn, Sr, son Johnny L Vaughn and grandson, Dallas R. Vaughn. Daughter of Mr/Mrs B C Stout Sr., of Johnson County.

Survived by son, James R Vaughn Jr & wife Martha of Florida, sister Betty Lou Cornett of North Carolina, 3 brothers, Fred Stout of Texas, Jack Stout of Kentucky and BC Stout Jr of Johnson County. Grandchildren, Sarah (David) Vaughn Allen of Talbott, Tn and Joshua Vaughn of Morristown, Tn. Great grandchildren, Katie, Hailey, Baileigh, Michael, Adam, Will and Angel Allen, Hayden Vaughn, Ericka Blackburn, Kendra and Jeffery Vaughn. Great -great grandchildren, Evan Hutchinson and Aleirah Vaughn. Mary also had many special nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to nurses, staff and friends at Signature Living, Jefferson City, TN and hospice nurse, Michelle Brady.

The family will be receiving friends from 5-6 pm Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with service to follow at 6 pm, officiating is Reverend Ron Drake.

Graveside service will be at 11 am Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park.

