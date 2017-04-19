Mary J. (Neatherly) Barker, age 96, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. She was born December 14, 1920, in Johnson County TN to the late Walter Neatherly and Ellen Tester Neatherly. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert ‘RJ’ Barker, three sisters, Mable C. Gentry, Marjorie Stump and Christine E. Morefield, brothers, James Neatherly and Earl Neatherly.

Mary graduated high school in Mendota, VA. She worked at Monroe Calculating Machines of Bristol, Virginia for 20 years until its closing. She was a housewife and loved being with her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Mary was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Peggy Fleenor of Bristol, VA, four nieces; Linda Rhyne and Josephine Agrillo of Sebastian, FL; Donna Chavis of Columbia SC and Judy Housewright of Mt Carmel, TN, one nephew, Jack Morefield of Newbern, NC, good friends and neighbors Carolyn and Danny Eller.

Funeral service for Mary will be Thursday April 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with Preacher David Burton to officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Grindstaff, Danny Grindstaff, Rick Moore and friends of the family. Honorary pallbearers are men of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the 3rd floor at the Johnston Memorial Hospital and Hospice Staff for all of the kindness and care.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Mary J. Barker has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.