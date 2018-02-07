Mary Elizabeth Horne, age 92 of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday February 1st, 2018 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born in Johnson County, TN on October 10, 1925 to the late Joe Norris and Ila Reece Norris. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Burnis Horne; daughter, Lois Marie Cress; sisters: Laura Sue Norris, Josephine Revelle and Catherine Absher and brothers: Junior Clay Norris, Mack Norris, and Jimmy Dean Norris.

Mary loved working in her flowers, yard work, and gardening. She also enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include daughter, Mary Alice Roberts and husband Gary; son, Joe Horne and wife Carol; son in law, Joe Mack Cress; brother, Tommy Jack Norris; sisters: Carrie Pennington, Ruby Harper, Betty Stanley, Kate Stanley, Louise Morefield; grandchildren: Steve Cress, Gary Horne, and Tim Horne and wife Miranda; great grandchildren: Westley Horne and Eli Horne and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer and Grandson Tim Horne to officiate. Pallbearers will be Joe Mack Cress, Steve Cress, Dennis Henson, Jack Eller, Gary Horne, Westley Horne, and Gary Roberts. Burial will follow from the Reece Memorial Cemetery.

At other times friends may call at the home of her son Joe Horne, 164 Oakview Street, Mountain City, TN 727-7406, or may call at the home of her daughter Alice Roberts 727-5549

