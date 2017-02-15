MARY E. OWENS ROARK, age 93, of West Grove, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Ferry Roark, who passed away in 1974, with whom she shared 7 years of marriage. Her first husband, John Owens passed away in 1966, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.

Born in Ashe Co., NC, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Matry Mitchum Latham.

She was a housekeeper at Chatham Acres Nursing Home for many years.

Mary was a member of the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed gardening and being with her family and friends.

The family would like to thank April for the special care given to Mary.

Mary is survived by four daughters, Kathryn Bolden of Clear Spring, MD, Hazel Owens of New London, PA, Peggy Parsons of Stevens, PA and Jeanne Nantais of Newark, DE; fifteen grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one son, John Owens; one sister, Pearl Eades, and three brothers, Gene Latham, William Breeding and Elmer Breeding.

You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2017, at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home, 200 Rose Hill Road, West Grove, PA. Her Funeral service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, route 82, Kennett Square, PA.

In memory of Mary, a contribution may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

