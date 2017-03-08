Mary C. Blevins, age 88, of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Monday February 27, 2017 at her residence. She was born November 29, 1928 in Perry County, KY to the late Doc Campbell and Emma Huff Campbell. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Ray Blevins.

Mary had a great passion for flowers, especially irises. She was an accomplished Quilter and had received numerous awards.

Mary was a life-long member of Shady Valley Church of Christ.

She is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 65 years, Cline Ray Blevins; her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers and special family friend who was like a brother, Ned Blevins. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1- 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 from Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Tom Reece and Wayne Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be Haskell McQueen, Olan Bentley, Jim Sherman, Clifford Watson, Roger Blevins and Charles Townsend. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Raina Sluder, Staff of Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice, who the family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to each of them for all of their acts of care and kindness. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service on Thursday from the Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 9566 Hwy 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688.

