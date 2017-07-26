Martha Jayne Morefield, age 61, of Butler, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 20, 2017. She was born on August 6, 1955 in Ft. Pierce, Florida to Bill and Sue Hansens. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Stacy Morefield.

She enjoyed being outside especially working in her garden. Martha loved her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren Her children viewed her as their best friend and hero. She will be truly missed by all.

Martha is survived by her parents, Bill and Sue Hansens, son: Roger Edwin Blair III and spouse Stacey Blair, daughters; Mandy Littrell, Samantha “Sambo” Mays and husband Josh Mays and Lora “ Boo” Stout and fiance Kyle Bunting, grandchildren; Austin Blair, Breana Blair, Caleigh Blair, Arielle Nicholson, Emily Collins, Jackson Mays, Jona Mays, Baylee Bunting and Gavin Bunting, great- grandchildren; Myles Blair and Colt Glenn, several sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins, Special friends, Becky McMaster and Gracie Osborne and the entire Morefield family, companion, Stewart Bunting and her cat Gator.

The family will receive from 5-6:00 p.m. on Thursday July 27, 2017 from Mountain City Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Harold Morefield to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

The family will be at the home 371 Morefield Rd. Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Martha Jayne Morefield has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.