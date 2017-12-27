Marshall Ladon Cuddy, age 69, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at his home, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness. He was born on February 11, 1948 to Anna Grace Landore Boone and the late Clyde Cuddy. In addition to his father, Marshall was preceded in death by sisters: Joy Storie, Sandra Hawks and brother, Terry Cuddy.

Marshall was a Vietnam War Veteran having honorably served in the United States Army. Many people remember Marshall from his work. He owned and operated his own small engine repair business for many years. When he wasn’t tinkering in his work shop, Marshall enjoyed going to flea markets.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 28 years Lynn Cuddy; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Glenn Oaks of Kingsport, TN and son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Amie Keels of New York; brothers: Max Cuddy and wife Sheila of Mountain City, TN, Toby Cuddy and wife Lisa of Shady Valley, TN and Tim Cuddy and wife Cindy of Kansas and their sons, Kevin and Terry; grandchildren: Bryce Keels, Caelyn Keels, Zachary Oaks, Jaden Oaks and Luke Oaks; his special four legged friends: KoKo, Jo, Ginger, Sparky and Tiger; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Harmon Chapel Christian Church with Minister Howard Taylor officiating. Military honors will follow and will be conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 9727 Hwy 421 N, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

