Marion Joseph Taylor, age 86, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1930 in Mountain City to the late Clyde and and Dona Owens Taylor. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by a son, Mark Taylor, brother, Estes Taylor and a grandson, Russell Jenkins.

Marion was a very loving and generous father who loved his family very much. He lived a very simple life and was happy and content with whatever life provided for him. Marion loved to get out and drive, travel and be with people. He enjoyed being outdoors and had a special love for the mountains.

Marion was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War, and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Terry William; son, David P. Taylor; stepdaughter, Tina Tilley; former wife and friend, Ruth Tilley; sister, Fay Sheets; brothers: Sidney Taylor and wife Jenny and Conley ‘Bud’ Taylor and wife Gloria; grandchildren: Patience Baird and Zeblen Baird; many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday December 15, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 with Minister Dwayne Dickson officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow on Thursday from the Taylor Family Cemetery (Fox Hollow Rd.) with Military Honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers are Eddie Taylor, Preston Orndorff, Joseph Orndorff, Chris Arnold, Scott Ornduff III, Tandy Williams, Jeremiah Burns and Jessie Grindstaff. Honorary pallbearer is Tim Furchess.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his brother, Bud and Gloria Taylor, 1638 Red Brush Road, Mountain City, TN.

