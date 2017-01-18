Marilyn Miles Russell, age 75, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on January 7, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Derby, Connecticut on June 14, 1941 to the late Harold W. and Bertha Williamson Miles. She was a graduate of Ansonia High School, class of 1958, and Stone Business College in New Haven, Connecticut. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death of two sons, Jeffrey Russell and James Russell, Jr., and a sister, Beverly Cremonie.

In 1989 she moved from Connecticut to Daytona Beach, Florida where she resided until 2007 when she moved to Tennessee. She retired in 2005 from Children’s Medical Services in Daytona Beach where she was Office Supervisor for many years.

She was of the Episcopal faith and her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She is survived by then love of her life, James Russell, Sr., her daughter, Cynthia Allen and husband Brian of Mountain City, TN, her son, Jonathan Russell and his wife Krystal of Port St Lucie, FL, four grandsons, Jaymes Russell III, USAF and his wife Alyson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael and Nicholas Russell of Seymour, CT, Tyler Allen of Mountain City, TN, one granddaughter Kristina Oliver, USAF, and her husband Mark of Anderson, SC, three step granddaughters Mary, Farrah, and Alexis Vaughn of Port St Lucie, FL, two great granddaughters Olivia and Sophia Russell of Las Vegas, NV, and a daughter-in-law, Julie Russell of Seymour, CT.

It was Mrs. Russell’s desire to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Connecticut. Those wishing to make a memorial in her memory may do so to Rescue Dog End of Life Sanctuary to the attention of Melissa Gentry, Mountain City Antiques, 110 South Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

