Marilyn Jean McClellan, age 83, passed away with peace and grace at her home in Mountain City, Tennessee on Sunday, January 29, 2017 following a long illness, with her family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband, John, daughter, Jodi (Mike) Tyler, step-daughters: Ileen Self and Kathleen McClellan; step-sons: Michael McClellan and Timothy (Virginia) McClellan; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and her faithful Scottie, Maggie Mae.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Gertrude (Cleo) Hall of Orlando, Florida; her father, Anthony Dornbush of Brooksville, Florida; sister, Elaine Ruby of Orlando, Florida and daughter, Allison Vredevoogd of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Marilyn was born in Jenison, Michigan. She married John McClellan in 1967 and a few years later moved to Oneida, New York, where she began a career as a court clerk. In 1998, they retired to Mountain City, Tennessee, where she spent these last years enjoying playing bridge, attending auctions and collecting antiques.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1500 W. Elk Avenue, Suite 202, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to those family, friends and caregivers from Amedysis Hospice and Home Health who provided their loving care during her period of illness.

She leaves her family rich in memories.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 914 N. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Marilyn McClellan has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683