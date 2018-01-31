Margie Luella Love Hopkins, age 88, of 5118 Sink Valley Road, Butler, TN passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1929 in Laurel Creek, NC to the late James Robert “Bob” Love and Sylvania Price Love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Earnest Dean Hopkins, and a brother, Willie Joe Love. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and enjoyed photography.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Raymond Hopkins, James Hopkins and wife Ruth, Dallas Hopkins and wife Faye, Virginia Mitchell, Roger Hopkins and wife LaJonya, Richard Hopkins and wife Susie and Linda Ruth Mason and husband Dennis; one sister, Florence Odom; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend Zandell Mcqueen also survive.

A funeral service for Margie L. Hopkins will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Phillips to officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in the Hamby Cemetery in Fish Springs. Everyone is welcome to attend but parking is limited.

Active pallbearers will be: Charlie Mitchell Jr., Dallas Hopkins, Ethan Landers, Eugene Campbell, Anthony Campbell, Daniel Branch and Jakeup Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Mason and Joshua Landers. Music will be under the direction of Lajonya Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Remember Ja’Kari Scholarship fund % Farmers State Bank, 100 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

