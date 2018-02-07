Margie Lewis Greer, age 76, of 644 Roan Creek Road, passed away January 29, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1942 in Johnson County, TN.

Margie was the daughter of the late Denver & Leller Roark Lewis. In addition, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Brown, and two brothers; Thurman Lewis & Donnelly Lewis.

She loved spending time with her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening & working in her flowers. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Levis and Leco.

Margie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Greer. Her children; Cledith Greer of the home, Teresa & husband Mike Parlier of Deep Gap, Sandy Billings & husband Tim of Butler, John Greer & wife Denise also of Butler. Sister; Josephine Wallace of Mountain City, and a Brother, Vonnelly Lewis & wife Ann of Mountain City.

Grandchildren; Michael Parlier, Chelsey Norwood, Amanda Mullins & husband Chris, Ashlee Cornett & husband Jeremy, Aylsa Hodge & husband Ernie, Amber Bumgardner & husband Timmy, Brandon Greer & Bradley Greer.

Great Grandchildren; Lexi & Allie Mullins, Brylee & Blaine Cornett, Ava & Emma Hodge, Sam & Seth Bumgardner.

Several nieces & nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with, Pastor Teddy Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 P.M. prior to the service. Funeral service will begin at 2 P.M. Graveside service will follow at the Jones-Lewis Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are: Chris Mullins, Jeremy Cornett, Ernie Hodge, Timmy Bumgardner, Josh Phillips & David Sachs.

Honorary pallbearers are: Larry Mullins, Earl Greer & Dr. Floyd Barker.

