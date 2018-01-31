Margaret Jane Sallie, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 9, 1933 to the late Bill and Elsie Mullins Fleeman. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by an infant daughter; son, Darrell Sallie and one brother.

Margaret and her husband Jack owned and operated their own contractor business for many years. She later was called to minister.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Jack Sallie; son, Jack Sallie Jr and wife Ann and their children, Nathan Sallie and Sarah Sandidge; daughter-in-law, Carol and her children, Tina and Dawn; twelve great grandchildren; ten sisters and several nieces and nephews.

It was Margaret’s wish to be cremated and that no formal service be held.

