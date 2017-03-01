Madge Marie Johnson Nave, age 101, of 5200 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City passed away on February 23, 2017. She was born October 25, 1915 in Johnson Hollow, Mountain City, TN to the late F.E. (Ed) Johnson and Maud Wagner Johnson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Worley Nave and by her precious twins, Eddy Nave of Elizabethton in 2002 and Judy Nave of Mountain City in 2008; special daughter-in-law, Brenda McQueen Nave of Elizabethton; sister, Rebecca Johnson Reece and husband Kermit Reece; brother, Martin Johnson and wife Hazel; sister-in-law, Nell Nave Rambo and husband Ohlan Rambo, and parents-in-law, Charlie and Ninnie Nave.

Surviving loved ones include her loving daughter Mary Nave, of the home; niece, Susie Johnson Stovall and husband Charles; nephew, Charles Johnson and wife Luise; niece, Pat Rambo Luther; nephew Bob Rambo and wife Grace, and several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Pleasant View Christian Church and attended First Christian Church of Mountain City. She retired after 30 years as a teacher in the Johnson County School System. She graduated from Johnson County High School, Virginia Intermont College, and E.T.S.U. She was also an artist.

All are welcome to the graveside service and interment for Madge Marie Johnson Nave on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from the Mountain View Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dickson, Pastor Ken Caswell, and Associate Pastor James Bowman officiating. Everyone is asked to assemble at Hux-Lipford Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. For those who wish donations may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy. 421 North, Mountain City, TN 37683; or to the First Christian Church Building Fund, 317 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Friends may call anytime, at the residence.

