Lynn V. Osborne, age 82, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017. His parents were the late Clint Osborne and Mae Barlow Osborne.

Graveside service will be Friday, February 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, Tennessee with Rev. Steven Spencer officiating.

A special thank you to Kathy Sheddan, First Tennessee Development District and the Mountain City Care Center for all their help during Mr. Osborne’s illness.

Professional services for Mr. Lynn Osborne are in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.