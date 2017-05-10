Louise Stansberry, age 70, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 01, 2017. She was born on May 9, 1946 to the late Noah and Effie Reed Fletcher. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Stansberry; sisters: Cleona Plummer, Juanita Cress and Marie Kline and brothers: Millard Fletcher, Spencer Fletcher and Dorsey Fletcher.

Louise was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

She grew up farming and really enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She also worked at Leco/Levi’s and Mountain City Care Center. She was known for her words of wisdom. She loved her church, her family and especially her granddaughters.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Angie Fletcher; sisters: Hazel Crowder and Lorraine Allen; brothers: Denvis Fletcher and McKinley Fletcher; grandchildren: Nikki Trivette and Amy Fletcher; beloved friend, Kathleen Harmon and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Louise will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Winters and Pastor Lynn Hicks officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Fletcher, Ben Wheeler, Keith Kight, J.R. Stansberry, Lester Ward, and David Green. Honorary pallbearer is Tim Fletcher. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.

Memorials in Louise’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her son, David Fletcher, 329 Stansberry Road, Butler, TN.

