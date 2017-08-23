Louise ‘Lou’ Dowell, age 66, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 24, 1951 to the late John Kermit Reece and Myrtle V. Eldreth Reece.

Lou’s faith was the most important thing to her. She made Jesus her Lord and Savior on March 26, 1978. She never questioned “Why?” and never complained no matter the situation.

Lou was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

She was the best friend anyone could have had. She was always smiling and always asking others “How are you doing today? Is there anything that I can do for you?”

Lou loved to travel the USA and world. She especially loved cruises and had been on 31of them. She also enjoyed the occasional shopping trip. She owned and operated her own beauty shop for 40 years and her customers were more than just customers, they were dear friends and family to her.

Lou had two very special four legged friends that never left her side, her cats, Little Boy and Pepper.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Bill Dowell; special friend, Pam Isaacs; nephew, Mark Hoskins, who Lou thought of as a son and his wife Robyn; brothers and sisters-in-laws: Ronda Reece and wife Sue of Mountain City, TN, Roddy Reece and wife Mae of Blountville, TN and Tommy Reece and wife Phyllis of Mountain City, TN; uncle, Bill Reece and wife Mary Nell; nieces: Donna Roark, Liz Carico, Brenda Morrison and Beverly Osborne; nephews: Jeff Reece, Jimmy Reece and Brett Reece; great nephews: Dalton Reece, Logan Vincent, Silas Reece, Noah Reece, Shane Morrison; great nieces: Kiley Reece, Emily Hensley; great-great niece, Millie Hensley; and many, many more.

Graveside service and interment for Lou will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Frank Woods and Rev. Greg Poe officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Reece, Jim Reece, Larry Reece, Mike Reece, Shane Morrison, Bud Crosswhite and Mark Hoskins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lou’s name may be made to the Family Ministries, 90 Stanley Lane, Greenville, TN 37743

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Louise ‘Lou’ Dowell has entrusted her service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.