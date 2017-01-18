Lorraine Watson, age 69, of Shady Valley, TN completed her life journey on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton. She was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Howard Watson, Shady Valley; four sons, David Watson, Mountain City; Michael Watson, Elizabethton; Nathan Grindstaff, Elizabethton and Cody Grindstaff, Bristol; her mother, Hazel Proffitt, Elizabethton; four sisters, Judy Hicks, Johnson City; Sherry Laws, Beverly Bowers and Cindy Stout, all of Elizabethton and one brother, John Grindstaff, Shady Valley. Several nieces and cousins also survive.

Lorraine was known for her crafts which included a doll that was presented to Hillary Clinton and displayed at the White House. She also received a Service Award from Governor Ned McWherter. Her crafts were published in multiple newspapers as well as Country Living magazine.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Shady Valley Baptist Church for family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the Watson family. Office: (423) 543-5544.