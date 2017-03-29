Lonny Taylor, age 60, of 192 Applewood Lane, Mountain City, TN passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1956 to the late Ted M. Taylor and Ella Denny Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother. Lonny was a U. S. veteran having served eight years in the Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was a member of Sawmill Creek Christian Church and he enjoyed playing horseshoes and shooting.

Survivors include: one daughter, Wendy Dawn Anderson, of Conroe, TX; one son, Justin Taylor, of Mountain City, TN; one sister, Penny Taylor, of Mountain City, TN; two granddaughters; five grandsons; several nieces and nephews and a very special one year old Mason Lee Greer; and special friends: Van and Randy Taylor and Bud Forrester.

Military funeral rites will beconducted Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard with Chaplain Terry Reece officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Taylor, Keegan Wright, R. J. Snyder, Harley Forrester, A. J. Forrester, Eli Snyder and Isiah Reece.

At other times friends may call at the home of the son at 307 Hillside Road, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

The family of the Lonny Taylor family has placed his services in the competent and caring hands of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.