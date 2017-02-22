Lloyd Lester “Sam” Bland

Lloyd Lester Bland “Sam”, 76, joined his heavenly family on Friday February 10, 2017 after experiencing a major heart attack near his home in Johnson County, Tennessee.

Lloyd was born in Basin, Wyoming to Lester and Estella Bland. In 1941 they found themselves moving to Oregon, to raise their family. After graduating from McLaughlin Union High School Lloyd married J’Deane Burgess on February 7, 1961, together they had four children. He began working in cabinetry & woodworking, later switching to construction. He loved the outdoors, fly fishing, hunting, camping and watching old western movies.

He later remarried Dixie Rudy on August 20, 1977. For the next several years he was a volunteer fireman for the city of Milton-Freewater, OR and was one of the founding fathers of the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS. He spent countless hours of donated time to help make MFRFD what it is today. He was a major supporter of Little League and most anything to do with kids. He and Dixie later moved to Columbia, South Carolina to be closer to family.

He eventually relocated to Mountain City, Tennessee making this his home. There he pursued his love for food and helping people. He often enjoyed instigating a good razz that brought a playful twinkle to his eyes.

Lloyd is survived by his children; Lana Bland, Jamie Bland, Tony Bland and Holly Futter; step children Michelle Giles, Derek Rudy; his siblings Victor Bland, Roberta Bland, Tom Bland and Tim Bland; fifteen grandchildren; two step grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Pedroia and step son Kirk Rudy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will be private and was at the JC Wilson Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Lloyd Lester ‘Sam’ Bland has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.