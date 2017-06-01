Linda Sue Crowder

July 16, 1944 – May 16, 2017

Mrs. Linda Sue Pardue Crowder, age 72, of 207 Crowder Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born July 16, 1944 to the late Orville Pardue and Martha Pennell Pardue and was the granddaughter of John and Ethel Wilson Pardue and Larkin and Emma Lawrence Pennell, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim D. Crowder.

Linda was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandsons more than anything. She loved singing in the choir, helping with Bible School and the Young at Heart. She was a front-end manager at Harris Teeters for 21 years until her retirement.

Survivors include: a daughter, Evelyn Crowder Allen and husband Brian of Mountain City, TN; a sister, Janet Harper and husband James of Mountain City, TN; two brothers, Ronnie Pardue and wife Jayne of Mountain City, TN. and Terry Pardue and wife Sabrina, Springfield, TN; two grandchildren, Todd Cross and Sam Allen, special nieces who were like her children, Edna Miller and Linda Morefield, special great niece, Hailey Miller, as well as several other nieces and nephews; special friends, Peggy May and Mary Reece.

A funeral service for Linda will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from the Roan Creek Baptist Church with Rev. David Hankal to officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow from the Rainbow Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be: Brian Allen, Todd Cross, Sam Allen, Ed Crowder, Gregg Miller and Mike Morefield. Honorary pallbearers will be: Johnson County EMS staff, Jay Davis and Deacons of Roan Creek Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, C.N.A’ s and Rehabilitation Staff of the Mountain City Care Center.

At other times friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Evelyn Allen, 155 Crowder Road in Mountain City, TN.

