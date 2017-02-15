Linda Lou Corley Gregory, age 71, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2017. She was born on July 12, 1945 to the late William and Kate Baggett Corley.

Linda was the former Program Coordinator for Childrens Hospital University of Mississippi Medical Center. Upon retiring, she moved to the mountains, where she had always dreamed of living. She loved life and being with her family. She especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Gatlinburg. Linda also loved flowers and enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

She was a member of Vanwinkle Baptist Church of Jackson, Mississippi.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 52 years, Gus Gregory; daughter, Tessie Lynn Gregory-Sholar and husband Eric; brothers; Hollis Corley, Carlton Corley and Reed Corley; grandchildren: Gregory Sholar, Gabriel Sholar, Addalynn Rose Sholar; special friends: Linda Shivers, Kathy Wall, Mary Jane Ferrette, Margie Snappka, Jo Carr, Yvone Anderson, Andi Winnett, Priscilla Hicks and Amy Grindstaff; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Hankal officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Heath Corley, Bryan Vannoy, Matt Blevins, Gary Stout, Eric Sholar and Steven Kuklin.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 220 Adams Road, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Linda Lou Corley Gregory has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.