Lena C. Fritts, age 84, of Mountain City, TN passed away Wednesday November 22, 2017 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born in the Forge Creek community of Johnson County on January 20, 1933 to the late Claude S.Roark and Ava M. Roark Curd. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest A. Fritts, her Sister Kate Hicks and a nephew Randy Hicks. She was a member of First Christian Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Survivors include: Daughter; Joyce Tighe and Joe. Son; Richard Fritts and wife Donna. Grandchildren; Joseph Tighe, Alex Tighe, Makayla Fritts Nephews and Neices; Jeffrey Fritts, Donna Dove, Sherri Potter, Carol Musser, Larry Shoemate, and Mike Hicks.

Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, November 25, 2017 2:00 PM at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Pastor Dwayne Dickson and Buddy Zuercher will officiate. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. Pallbearers: Roger Gentry, Donald Greer, Van Arnold, David Timbs, Pete Brooks, and Johnny Muse.

Honorary Pallbearers: Darrell Potter, Adam Potter, and members of the 2nd District Fire Department.

Graveside service and burial will follow the service, in the Sunset Memorial Park.

In leiu of flowers those who wish can make donations to the First Christian Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Fritts family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee