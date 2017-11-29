Laura Alberta Stanbery, age 81 of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1936 to the late H.C. and Pauline Lunsford Cable. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Stanbery; one daughter, Linda Farthing; one son, Cecil Stanberry and his wife Louise.

Laura enjoyed working outside in her yard and flower and vegetable gardens. She especially enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Laura worked for the Johnson County School System in the food service department for over 25 years. She was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Michelle and husband David of the home, Barbara Norris and husband Glenn of Butler, TN and Teresa Lawrence and husband Steve of Hickory, NC; sisters: Ida Lee Arney of Mountain City, TN and Elena Arney and husband Glenn of Butler, TN; brother, Elbert Cable and wife JoAnn; grandchildren: Chad Guy, Ethan Guy, Renee Guy, Scott Norris, Angie Norris, Tammy Farthing, Lisa Miller, Jeff Farthing, Chasity Townsend and David Fletcher; twelve great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and her church family.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastors Ray Greene and Richard Jones officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Dugger, Dwayne Arney, Doug Arney, Matt Eggers, Brian Curtis, Eric Fagan and Dan Arney. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Norris, Steve Lawrence, David Guy, Jimmy Cable, Raymond Campbell, Delmas Bunton, Lester Reece and Doug Arnold.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Staff of Johnson County Home Health for all of their kindness and loving care, the Johnson County Rescue Squad, and Dr. Raina Sluder.

The family of Laura Alberta Stanbery has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.