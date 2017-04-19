Landon Gwyn Butler passed away on March 26, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Landon was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on March 28, 1959 to Landon Gains and Sara Sherrell Butler. He grew up in Mountain City, attended Johnson County High School, and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business. After graduation, Landon worked at the 1981 Knoxville Worlds Fair and for TVA. In the early 1980’s, he moved to Northern Virginia, where he worked as an auditor for the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in Washington, D.C. Landon married Nancy Lee Normington in 2002. They first lived in Arlington and Woodbridge, Virginia and subsequently moved to St. Petersburg to be near Nancy’s family. Nancy passed away in 2015. Both Landon and Nancy had been in poor health for many years.

Landon was a member of the Church of Christ in St. Petersburg. He enjoyed cooking and music, and had an extensive music collection. Landon was predeceased by his wife Nancy and his parents Sara and Gains Butler.

He is survived by his sister, Mona Butler Alderson, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held for Landon on Sunday, April 2, 2017 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Arts Council for the benefit of the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) Program.

