Kerry Glenn Gentry, age 67, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on 22 October 2016 in the arms of his wife at his home. Kerry was the second of three children born to Raymond Ralph Gentry and Velma Hawkins Gentry of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee on 27 December 1948. In addition to his parents, Kerry was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Ron Gentry.

Kerry graduated with the most ‘loving and close’ Johnson County High School class of 1966 and treasured the opportunity he recently had to attend his ‘50th’ class reunion.

He was drafted in the Army in 1969 and proudly served his country in Vietnam and always loved an opportunity to share his love for his country and fellow veterans through songs like “God Bless America.”

Through his former marriage to Sharon Anderson, Kerry was blessed with two beautiful daughters (both inside and out), Morgan Lanier Gentry and Lacey Jane Gentry Davis.

He married Sandra Butler on 15 March 1996 and her son, David, became his son too.

Lacey blessed Papaw and Nana with two precious girls, Cora (age 16) and Aubrey (Lulu, age 6). David blessed Papaw and Nana with three precious girls; Gracie (age 7), Emily (age 4) and Olivia (age 2). All ‘5’ grandchildren had the ‘bestest’ Papaw ever!

His wife Sandra and he became and will always be best friends and the love of each other’s life.

Kerry loved God’s beautiful outdoors and would spend countless hours close to his God and Savior out in the woods. He also enjoyed time with his hunting buddies….even if he didn’t always return with a deer or a turkey.

At Kerry’s request, his ashes will be lovingly placed where he had the most enjoyable times hiking, hunting and fishing.

Kerry’s talents and love of people kept him busy and involved in sharing God’s love through gospel, country and oldies music alike. He was the song leader, a Sunday school teacher and a ‘lay’ preacher at St. Johns’ Methodist Church and he thoroughly enjoyed his church.

He was the ring leader of the ‘Laurel Bloopers’, who performed ‘Gee Haw’ benefit shows from Johnson County to Gatlinburg, TN. He used to say “Where else can you share God’s love and laughter, have so much fun and benefit those in need all at the same time.”

It was his final request that there be no ‘sad’ funeral, but rather a celebration of his life with sounds of laughter and tears of joy as family and friends gather in sharing past memories of him.

A Celebration of Kerry’s life will be held on Saturday, 19 November 2016 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Old Mill Park in Laurel Bloomery, TN. All who knew and loved him for the special man he was are invited to attend.

A special ‘thank you’ goes out to Dr. Mailien Rogers, Oncologist and her wonderful nurses who took such loving care of him at the Mountain Home Veterans Administration Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Kerry Glenn Gentry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.