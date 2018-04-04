Kathryn “Kathy” L. Bolden, 77, of Clear Spring, MD, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born in Mountain City, TN on September 26, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Mary Roark and John Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Austin F. Bolden; son Austin Bolden, Jr.; and brother John Owens. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. She loved to watch sunsets on the beach but above all, spending time with her family was her favorite thing to do. She is survived by 4 daughters, Patricia Wright (Richard), Margaret Chambers (Russell), Tracy Huey and Lisa Clark (Derek); 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Ricky, Regina, David, Rebecca, Chuck, James and Ryan; 10 great grandchildren, Emily, Zach, Meghan, Callie, Wyatt, Weston, Hunter, John, Charlie and Andrew; 3 sisters, Hazel, Peggy and Jeannie; brother-in-law Glen (Gertrude); several nieces and nephews; and fur grandchildren, Molly and Bailey. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Rest Haven Funeral Home Inc. 1601 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown, MD. Interment to follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior at the funeral home.