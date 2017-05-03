KATHLEEN STONE RILEY LIPFORD, 93 of Butler, TN is now face to face with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, promoted to Eternity on April 21, 2017. At her passing she was a resident of Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center. Kathleen was born to Minnie Alma (Stone) Riley and James Andrew Riley on July 31, 1923 in Bristol, TN. She was a Watauga Academy (Butler, TN) graduate of 1942, and attended Abingdon Business College for two years, later working in secretarial and clerical positions as school secretary and bookkeeper in Prince William County, VA, until her retirement. However, she saw her most important career in life as being a wife and mother.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: James (Jim), J.P., and Paul; four sisters:

Audrey Rutherford, Martha Griffin, Lucille Riley, and Minnie Lee Seacatt, four nephews and one niece. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Glenn Lipford of Butler, TN; daughters Joleen (Gary G.) Marsh of Mountain City, TN; Glenna S. Hood of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: JoEllen M. (Michael) Lamoureux of Westwood, MA; Nathan A. (Jamie) Marsh of Irving, TX; and Kyle A. Hood of Tucson, AZ; two great-grandchildren: Samuel W. Marsh and Autumn R. Lamoureux. Two nephews and two nieces also survive her.

Before moving to Butler, TN in 1987, Kathleen and Joseph lived in Triangle, VA for many years where she was active in Triangle Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron in the Calvin A. Lloyd Chapter #81 in Quantico, VA, and Virginia representative to the State of Arizona. After moving to Butler, Kathleen and Joe were members of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She served the church, home, and community in any way she could. Kathleen definitely had a “serving,” caring heart for all.

Being an active woman, Kathleen sought ways to benefit others, as well as pursuing gardening, crocheting, sewing, quilting, and watching TV game shows. She was an avid card and games player, also doing crossword puzzles in her later years before her dementia progressed. Her pride was her family, and she was always available to them. She was full of life and humor, being always cordial and hospitable. Kathleen was a consistent, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and “entertainer,” (playing the piano and singing at the slightest request). She will be missed, but will be remembered very lovingly by all who knew her. As she entered the portals of Heaven, God surely said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

The family of Kathleen wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff, doctors, and nurses at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center who, with great care, made her last days as comfortable and pain-free as possible. Their availability to the family is also deeply appreciated.

A Celebration of Life Service for Kathleen will be held May1st, at 3 p.m., with visitation to follow, at Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 South Church Street, Mountain City, TN. Daniel Jones, Pastor and P.A. and Boyd Peterson will conduct the service.

Donations in Kathleen’s memory can be sent to either Cobbs Creek Baptist Church, 150 Church Street, Butler, TN 37640 or Hale Community Ministries, 1301 Arney Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 ​ http://www.haleministries.org/index.html

